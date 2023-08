business Tecno’s Big Bet On India With the Tecno Pova 5, 5 Pro & First Laptop - Tecno Megabook! Tecno is betting big on India as it gets ready to ramp up its product portfolio across multiple categories. After the recent launch of its affordable foldable, the Tecno Phantom V, the company is announcing a new design-forward smartphone geared towards affordability – the Tecno Pova 5 & 5 Pro! The company has also launched its first laptop in India. Watch for more details!