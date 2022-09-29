business Stock Market Live: Bulk deals in Can Fin, Agarwal Ind | Dollar to pip gold as safe haven investment? European markets closed with modest gains despite economic concerns surrounding inflation and the global growth outlook. Stoxx 600 ended 0.3% higher after a choppy afternoon. Stocks in the spotlight today are Ramco Cements, Anupam Rasayan, Can Fin Homes and Agarwal Industrial Corporation. As strong dollar takes the shine off gold, we assess if the it has replaced the yellow metal as a safe haven investment.