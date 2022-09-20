business Stock Market Live: ACC, Ambuja and other cement cos to rally further? | VMart, Natco Pharma in focus | Morning Trade Most European indices closed provisionally higher Monday, recovering from a tough week, which saw stocks fall across the board. Stoxx600 and CAC ended mildly lower, DAX and FTSE closed with decent gains. Stocks in focus -- Natco Pharma, Butterfly Gandhimathi, Advanced Enzymes, and V-Mart. We discuss how Adani’s entry into cement sector could reshape industry dynamics