English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Definedge Conference on Market Analysis on 17th & 18th Sept @999 INR just for PRO

    business

    Markets With Santo and CJ | Nifty makes a smart recovery. What's next for the Indian market?

    Nifty 50 and Sensex have made a smart recovery after falling earlier in the day and CJ believes it's a sign of better days to come. But Santo warns of false optimism. Catch the duo discuss the fate of the market going ahead plus share their thoughts on GHCL, Infosys and Jindal Steel

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets with Santo & CJ

    Watch More →

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Watch and Follow our leading shows

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.