 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusinessTechnicals

Commodity Live: Cotton Prices Fall, Cheer For Textile Companies ?

Moneycontrol News
Sep 12, 2022 / 01:46 PM IST

Cotton prices fell 25% from 2022 highs. Why are prices dwindling? Should you hold textile stocks? Find out here with Manisha Gupta.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Commodities #video
first published: Sep 12, 2022 12:51 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.