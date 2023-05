business Tax-saving tips for first-time employees | How to save Income-Tax | Money Mojo Are you a first-time employee in India wondering how to save on taxes? As a salaried individual, it's crucial to be aware of the various tax-saving options available to you. Let’s have a look at some effective tax-saving tips for first-time employees in India, which can help reduce tax liabilities and optimize finances. From investments to allowances, we'll cover everything you need to know to make the most of your earnings and save on taxes.