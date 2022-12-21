business Tata Tiago EV: Can India’s Most Affordable EV Help The Tatas Ace The EV Race? The Tata Tiago EV has a huge mandate to fulfil: one which involves being a reliable city electric car and a premium hatchback at the same time. But does it offer enough range, features, power, and practicality to be the breakthrough EV that we’ve all been waiting for? How much EV does Rs 8.46 lakh get you? Is it truly affordable? Watch to find out!