business Tamil Nadu Forced To Put New Factories Act On Hold | Why Govt Wanted But Workers Protested? After massive backlash from political parties and labour unions, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to put the implementation of the amended Factories Act (1948) on hold. The bill, which was passed on April 21, extended the daily working hours from 8 to 12 hours for factory workers. And allow for a four-day work week. So, why did the bill come under heavy criticism, forcing the government to put it on hold? Find out why!