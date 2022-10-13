business What Makes Campus Activewear’s Stock More Attractive Than Relaxo & Metro Brands? | Ideas For Profit Campus Activewear is among the few Indian players in the sports & athleisure footwear segment, and the only listed entity in the space. Its affordable price point owing to presence across entry to semi-premium space in a market dominated by MNC players makes it well poised to gain market share in a fast-growing segment. Is it a prudent idea to invest in the company? Watch the video to find out.