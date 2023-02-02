GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
WATCH | Decoding Budget 2023 with Pranjal Kamra | All Your Budget-Related Queries Clarified
Moneycontrol News
Feb 02, 2023 / 04:35 PM IST
WATCH: Finfluencer and author Pranjal Kamra joins Moneycontrol’s Sonal Mehrotra Kapoor to help you understand the Budget 2023 better. All your 2023 Union Budget-related queries answered by popular finance influencer using #AskKamra
#Budget
#budget2023
#video
first published: Feb 2, 2023 04:35 pm