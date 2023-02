business Warren Buffett cashes out of TSMC, bets big on Apple | Why is Buffett bullish on Apple? Ace investor Warren Buffer’s Berkshire Hathaway dumped its stake in the world’s largest contract chipmaker TSMC within three months of announcing that it bought more than $4.1 billion worth of the company’s stock. Meanwhile, Buffet’s company bought Apple shares worth $3.2 billion. Why is Berkshire betting big on Apple, despite dumping its supplier? Watch this video to find out