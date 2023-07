business Transport Corporation of India | Is the Multimodal Logistics player a good bet? | Stock Of The Day Transport Corporation of India is a key beneficiary of formalisation in the logistics and transportation sector. Government push for local manufacturing is likely to boost demand for logistics and transportation in the domestic market. Transport Corporation of India is one of the largest integrated multimodal logistics players in the country, which provides Freight, Supply chain, warehousing solutions and shipping services. The company has a long-established market presence with over 6 decades of experience and currently manages over 14 million square feet of warehouse space.