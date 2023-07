business Titan Company: Multiple Growth Levers To Drive Earnings | Stock Of The Day Titan Company, a leading jewelry manufacturer would continue to gain market share in jewelry business led by localization strategy and market shift from an unorganized segment owing to mandatory hallmarking regulations. Also, Titan is expanding its reach and introducing new products in the watches and eyewear business. Emerging businesses of sarees, fragrances, and handbags hold a lot of promise.