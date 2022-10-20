business This smallcap stock is packaged to yield good returns | Diwali Picks The new Samvat promises to be a volatile one against the backdrop of a looming recession in global markets like US and Europe. However, experts believe that the relative outperformance of the Indian market may sustain. So, which stocks should you buy in such a volatile environment? Moneycontrol brings you hot investment ideas from experts as we step into a brand new Samvat. In the second of our 3-part series, Ashvin Shetty, co-founder of Marcellus, puts the spotlight on a smallcap winner, which is a part of Marcellus’ Little Champs Portfolio. This stock not only has a high growth potential but also has one of the best operating performance track records in the packaging space. Watch this video to know more about it.