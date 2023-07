business Sumitomo Chemicals India | This agrochemical player should reap long-term gains | Stock Of The Day SCIL is a company with a healthy balance sheet and R&D-focused parentage. A huge portfolio of specialty products and the strong innovation record of parent SCCL (Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd) gives SCIL an edge, providing a huge potential for growth. Near-term risks appear to be fully priced in and the opportunity to supply technicals to its parent company showcases long-term export potential.