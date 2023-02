business Stocks Market Live: Markets On Path Of Recovery? | TCS & Ramco Cement In Focus | Closing Bell Stocks rally even as RBI hints at more rate hikes ahead. Most Adani shares continue to recover, and cement shares surged on hopes of a reduction in GST rate. Santosh Nair & Yatin Mota discuss the recovery seen in the trading day today after consecutive sessions of volatility. TCS, Mrs Bectors Food, Ramco Cement & Dreamfolks are also on the radar.