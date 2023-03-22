 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Of The Day: ZFCV | Strong Q3 FY23 Numbers & Demand Increases For LCV Segment

Mar 22, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST

ZFCV is a leader with an 85 percent market share in the air-braking system and its fortunes are directly correlated with the CV segment. With the pickup in economic activities, and the re-opening of schools, colleges, and offices post the pandemic, the demand outlook across all pockets of the CV segment is very encouraging. Further, with the tailwinds coming in from the CV segment, the company reported a strong set of numbers in Q3 FY23. The numbers got a boost due to the significant cooling off of raw material prices.

first published: Mar 22, 2023 11:11 am