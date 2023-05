business Stock Of The Day: Sona BLW | Best proxy play to ride megatrend in electric vehicle segment Sona BLW ‘s stock has been in the limelight as the shares have fallen 35 percent from its all-time high over concerns with regard to demand, especially, in Europe, chip shortage, and commodity-linked cost pressure. However, Sona BLW continues to get new orders and has an order book that is 8x its FY23 revenue, this gives earnings visibility. Also, concerns with regard to chip shortage are easing and commodity prices are also cooling off. This is expected to improve revenue growth and margin expansion, going forward.