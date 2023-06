business Stock Of The Day: Paradeep Phosphates | Keeping up a high topline and robust EBITDA Paradeep Phosphates’ focus on the complex fertiliser (non-urea) segment is a key positive as the government is promoting non-urea complex fertilisers to avoid excessive use of urea and achieve balanced nutrition for soil. The company has all the right ingredients in place to remain cost competitive and can emerge as a significant private player in the fast-growing complex fertiliser space.