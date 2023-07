business Stock Of The Day: Jindal Steel & Power | This Ferrous Player Is Better Placed Than Peers JSPL is integrated iron and steel manufacturing company promoted by Naveen Jindal and family. JSPL manufacturing capacity is about 9.6 MTPA which is set to increase to 16 MTPA by FY25. Reduction of debts, capacity expansion largely through internal accruals and various cost-saving projects will make JSPL, one of the leading players in the ferrous space.