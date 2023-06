business Stock of the day: Indian Hotels Company IHCL | Well placed to ride the hospitality industry upcycle IHCL with reputed brand and comprehensive portfolio across segments would be a prime beneficiary of the uptrend in the hotel industry that is expected to last over the next few years. IHCL has a line up of aggressive inventory addition plans, enabling it to maintain its strong position in the hospitality industry. Scaling up of the new businesses provide an additional growth trigger. Premium valuations are likely to sustain given the industry uptrend.