Stock Of The Day: Indian Hotels Company | Demand Scenario Strong In Q4 | New Businesses Scaling Up

Indian Hotels Company posted best ever sales performance in Q3FY23 led by strong pricing owing to robust demand. Margins were about 650 bps above Pre-COVID levels led by structural reduction in the fixed costs. India hosting G-20, hockey world cup as well as comeback of foreign tourists would keep the demand momentum strong in next fiscal as well. Indian Hotels is increasing room capacity by about 30 percent while the scale up of new businesses would aid overall growth. Favourable industry demand-supply dynamics is also positive for hotel players like Indian Hotels.