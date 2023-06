business Stock Of The Day - IDBI Bank | Bank’s large deposit franchise and widely spread branch network IDBI Bank has shown continued improvement in profitability, asset quality parameters, and capitalization levels post coming out of the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) restrictions of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in March 2021. The bank was nursed back to health with the help of a significant amount of equity infusion by the LIC, the Government of India (GoI), and started posting profits from FY21 onwards. LIC and GoI together hold 94.72% shareholding in the bank, both GoI and LIC have stated their intent to divest their shareholding amounting to 60.72% in the bank through a strategic stake sale with an intent to hand over the management control in the bank.