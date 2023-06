business Stock Of The Day: Heritage Foods | With focus on value added segments & higher market penetration Heritage foods is a leading dairy company engaged in value added and branded dairy products. Presently Heritage's milk and milk products have market presence in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Odisha, NCR Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Has deeply entrenched distribution network with products sold across 11 States in India and including 147 Heritage Distribution Centres, 130,000+ Retail Outlets, 27 organized retail chains across India and 859 Heritage Parlours. It also has a strong presence across 16 E-Commerce websites.