business Stock Of The Day: Godrej Consumer Products | Set For Higher Volume Growth Across Categories Godrej Consumer Products is part of the 125-year-old Godrej group, having presence across different business verticals. Godrej Consumer Products ranks among the largest household insecticides, air-care and hair-care players in India, Indonesia and Africa. The company ranks number two in soaps in India and number one in air fresheners and wet tissues in Indonesia. With higher volume growth in India and investment behind brand building, falling inventories and introduction of innovative products, Godrej Consumer Products is set for higher earnings growth