business Stock Of The Day: Bharat Forge| Strong Q3 Numbers | Record Exports Despite Challenges Bharat Forge had strong Q3 numbers with volumes growing 17.6 times on a YoY basis. Highest-ever export revenue despite macroeconomic challenges. Domestic demand for PV and CV segments to remain healthy. North America Class 8 truck demand to remain strong in CY23. Europe’s PV market continues to face pressure. Stock trades at 25.8 times FY24e earnings.