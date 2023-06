business Stock Of The Day: Bharat Electronics | Lower Valuations and Improving Prospects Bharat Electronics is trading near its all-time high of Rs 127 a share. Improving fundamentals, strong orders in hand, control over margins and high dividend yield are keeping the stock in demand. This is likely to sustain as these trends are yet to reflect fully in its share prices. Besides, order inflow pipeline is improving as some of the large programmes are now getting finalised. This improves the visibility and should keep the stock in limelight.