    Stock Market Live: Why Nykaa is set for Zomato-like crash this November | UTI AMC, Prestige in focus

    Nykaa has had a much better time being a listed company than many of its new-age technology peers but as the company approaches the anniversary of its listing, fears rise over a major crash. Watch as Santo & CJ explain why Nykaa is set to see a major crash this November and what investors should do. Plus the duo share their thoughts on UTI AMC, Prestige Estates, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

