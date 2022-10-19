business Stock Market Live: Why Nykaa is set for Zomato-like crash this November | UTI AMC, Prestige in focus Nykaa has had a much better time being a listed company than many of its new-age technology peers but as the company approaches the anniversary of its listing, fears rise over a major crash. Watch as Santo & CJ explain why Nykaa is set to see a major crash this November and what investors should do. Plus the duo share their thoughts on UTI AMC, Prestige Estates, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.