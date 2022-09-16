business Stock Market Live: What’s driving tyre shares higher? | Adani Port, Tata Power & PVR in focus | Morning Trade European markets saw a choppy trade yesterday, closing with mixed returns for the day. Stoxx600 was down 0.2%, after flipping between mild losses and gains during the morning. Tyre stocks were zooming ahead – why were the stocks under pressure past 1.5 years and what has changed now – we find out on the show. Stocks in focus- Adani Port, Tata Power, MTAR Tech and PVR.