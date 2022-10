business Stock Market Live: What Is Causing The Midcap Selloff? | Share Bazaar Today It is a reversal of fortunes for the stocks that ran up the most during the recent rally. With sentiment turning cautious, star midcap performers are sliding as bulls rush to unwind speculative positions. But what does the fundamental picture look like? Watch Santo share his thoughts on Escorts, India Cements, Indian Hotels, Dr Lal Pathlabs and Hindalco