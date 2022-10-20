business Stock Market Live: Themes That Will Make Money In Samvat 2079 | HDFC AMC, Clean Science In Focus Samvat 2078 has been a year of consolidation and of outperforming the rest of the world for the Indian equity market. But will this outperformance continue? Will the money makers of the past year sustain their run? Watch as Santo & CJ are joined by Amit Doshi, co-fund manager at CARE PMS, to discuss major talking points, ideas and themes for the next Samvat. Plus the duo clash over the outlook for HDFC AMC and Clean Science Technologies.