business Stock Market Live: Tata Steel leaves TRF investors short-changed | Markets with Santo & CJ Tata Group is mopping up all of its metal businesses under the umbrella of Tata Steel but Santo is worried that it may have been harsh on the shareholders of one company – TRF. Chiranjivi, though, believes owning some of Tata Steel could never hurt. Catch the duo live as they dissect the Tata Group's consolidation plan for its metal business, plus share their thoughts on Accenture's earnings and its implication on IT sector.