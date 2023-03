business Stock Market Live: Sensex Gains 1,000 Points, Nifty over 17,300; Lupin, BEL In Focus Bulls return to the markets on the last day of the financial year! Sensex zoomed over 1000 points and Nifty inched above 17,300 level. Even as all the sectoral indices closed in the green, Nifty Banks and Nifty IT were the biggest sectoral gainers. Santosh Nair and Yatin Mota are here to decode the day’s trading session. Lupin, TTK Prestige, BEL, SBI Cards on the radar.