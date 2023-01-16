GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Stock Market Live: Nifty Slips Below 17,900 | L&T Finance, PVR & Tech Mah In Focus | Closing Bell
Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 03:23 PM IST
Bears maintain their hold as the market fails to build on Friday's rally. Sustained selling by FIIs makes local traders wary. Watch Santosh Nair and Yatin Mota discuss L&T Finance Holdings, PVR, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank.
TAGS:
#closingbell
#video
first published: Jan 16, 2023 03:23 pm