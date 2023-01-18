business Stock Market Live: Nifty Reclaims 18,100; Metals Shine | Adani Ent, SAIL In Focus | Closing Bell Nifty surges past 18,100 as markets clock a second straight day of gains. Hindalco and Tata Steel are the top Nifty movers as metals emerge as the biggest sectoral gainer today. PSU banks and autos are lagging in today’s session. Catch Santo and Yatin Mota discuss the factors driving the gains. Stocks in focus are Adani Enterprises, Tata Steel and Indian Hotels.