business Stock Market Live: Nifty Above 18,000 | Metals Shine As China Eases Curbs | Closing Bell Nifty trades higher for a second day, with broader markets outperforming. Metals and realty are the top movers today, but FMCG and banks are under pressure. On Closing Bell, we catch up with Rahul Arora, CEO of Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities, and talk to him about the markets, sectors to watch out for and his top bets as we step into the new year.