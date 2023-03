business Stock Market Live: Metals & IT Stocks Push Benchmarks Higher | TCS, DLF In Focus | Closing Bell Indian benchmarks closed higher on Friday. Nifty and Sensex, both ended with significant gains tracking positive cues from global markets. Metal, IT and realty contributed most to the day’s rally. Santosh Nair and Yatin Mota decode the day’s trading session. TCS, DLF, and Bharat Forge are on the radar.