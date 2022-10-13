business Stock Market Live: Is HCL Tech Worth A Bet After Strong Q2 Earnings? HCL Tech's Q2 earnings were ahead of street expectations. Will that help the stock narrow the valuation gap with frontline players like TCS and Infosys. Analysts are divided in their view. The gloomy mood in global markets could limit upside in Indian equities though the Nifty managed to close convincingly above the 17,000 mark. Also, watch Santo share his thoughts on Wipro, Hero Motocorp, SAIL and Adani Ports