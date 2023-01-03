GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Videos
Business
Stocks
Stock Market Live: Indian Markets Build On Gains; Nifty Above 18,200 | LIC & Titan In Focus
Moneycontrol News
Jan 03, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST
Indian equity markets continue to build on gains. Sensex is in the green and Nifty is above 18,200. Financials, IT & Pharma indices are on the rise. Santosh Nair & Yatin Mota decode factors behind the rally.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#closingbell
#Nifty
#Sensex
#video
first published: Jan 3, 2023 03:21 pm