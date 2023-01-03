 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusinessStocks

Stock Market Live: Indian Markets Build On Gains; Nifty Above 18,200 | LIC & Titan In Focus

Moneycontrol News
Jan 03, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST

Indian equity markets continue to build on gains. Sensex is in the green and Nifty is above 18,200. Financials, IT & Pharma indices are on the rise. Santosh Nair & Yatin Mota decode factors behind the rally.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #closingbell #Nifty #Sensex #video
first published: Jan 3, 2023 03:21 pm