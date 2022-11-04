English
    business

    Stock Market Live: How To Trade Next Week In Nifty | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Nifty and Sensex look set to end the week on a whimper but how should short-term traders prepare for next week's truncated trading? Watch as CJ explains how the technical set-up is for the market and how traders can play it. Also, he shares his thoughts on Adani Enterprises, Sapphire Foods and SRF stocks.

