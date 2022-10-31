business Stock Market Live: Bandhan Bank Tanks After Q2. Time To Be Patient? | NTPC, JSW Energy In Focus Bandhan Bank's September quarter earnings was a grim reminder of the patience required to be an investor in the lender. Santo believes the Q2 numbers are a wake-up call for bullish investors but CJ believes their patience could be rewarding. Watch as the duo clash over the prospects of the microfinance lender plus two technical picks that CJ is bullish on.