business Bajar Gupshup | Nifty ends above 18,000, Sensex jumps 450 points | Sept 13, 2022 Sensex ended 451 points higher at 60,566. Nifty closed above 18,000. About 1776 shares advanced, 1600 shares declined. Both indices ended at five-month highs. Among sectors, metals were the biggest gainers with Vedanta surging 3% while Jindal Steel and Hindalco adding over a percent each. Watch the video to know about today's market action.