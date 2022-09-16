business Stock Market Live: As bank stocks gain, which lender should you invest in? | Markets with Santo & CJ Shares of banks have been ranked outperformers in the last few weeks and Santo is today discussing two lenders he is bullish on. But, CJ sees the need for Santo to taper his optimism in short term. Watch the duo discuss the prospects of the banking sector plus share their thoughts on Patanjali Foods and MTAR Tech.