business Stock Market Live: Are oil prices headed for the moon once more? | Markets with Santo & CJ Crude oil prices are rallying once more thanks to the OPEC and CJ believes this could cause another spurt in inflation going ahead. Santo, though, is sceptical OPEC can sustain its charade. Watch the show as the duo lock horns over where oil prices could be headed and what it means for inflation. Plus they share their thoughts on Zee Entertainment, Bharat Forge and Tata Motors.