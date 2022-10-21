English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App

    business

    Samvat 2079 | D-Street stars talk about markets, sectors and stocks to watch | Muhurat Roundtable

    Samvat 2078 was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride for the markets. But even then, India has managed to outperform its global peers. Will this outperformance continue and will the Nifty manage to hit a new high in Samvat 2079? What are the sectors one should be watching out for and what would emerge as the next big theme in the new year? Six veterans of Dalal Street debate and discuss the prospects of Samvat 2079 in a conversation with N Mahalakshmi of Moneycontrol.

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.