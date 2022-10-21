business Samvat 2079 | D-Street stars talk about markets, sectors and stocks to watch | Muhurat Roundtable Samvat 2078 was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride for the markets. But even then, India has managed to outperform its global peers. Will this outperformance continue and will the Nifty manage to hit a new high in Samvat 2079? What are the sectors one should be watching out for and what would emerge as the next big theme in the new year? Six veterans of Dalal Street debate and discuss the prospects of Samvat 2079 in a conversation with N Mahalakshmi of Moneycontrol.