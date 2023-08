business Riding on capacity growth and inorganic expansions, this paper manufacturer aims for sustainability West Coast Paper is one of the largest players in the domestic pulp and paper market, with strong presence in writing and printing paper and the packaging board segments. The company’s cable business is also growing rapidly. Healthy performances in June quarter was on account of multi-fold growth in volume and sales realisations, and the company saw exponential margin expansions thanks to the landmark acquisitions of Andhra Paper Ltd. The company is well positioned to benefit from the long-term sector tailwinds on account of its well-diversified product mix, backward integration and the improved financial risk profile.