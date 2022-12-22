business Reliance, Landmark Cars, Abans Holdings & Sula Vineyards: Top Stocks To Watch On December 23, 2022 These are the stocks that will possibly be in the spotlight during trading hours on December 23rd, Friday. We explain the reasons why these stocks are buzzing before the Opening Bell and the factors that could come into play in trade. Check out this curated list of buzzing stocks from the Moneycontrol markets team and why they are in the news.