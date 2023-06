business Nifty Midcap consistently outperforming Nifty; 5 Midcap shares with huge return potential The Nifty Midcap Index has been reaching new highs, leaving investors wondering if there is still more value to be found in this segment, which has outperformed its larger counterpart, the Nifty 50 index. In fact, the Nifty Midcap 100 Index recently reached a record high and surpassed the 35,000 mark. In FY23, the index rose by 17 percent. This approx. 20 percent rise in mid-cap and small-cap indices over the past three months raises the question: Is a bull market underway?