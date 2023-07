business Motherson Sumi Wiring India: One of the leaders in the space | Stock Of The Day MSWIL is one of the leading wiring harness manufacturers in India and serves all key automakers. With the increasing production by OEMs post easing of chip shortage, the increase in demand for cars, and the wider adoption of electric vehicles, the company is poised to grow significantly. Moreover, the stock’s valuation is currently at a reasonable level.