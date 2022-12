business Markets Weekly | 2023 Investment Bets |Why Bank, Real Estate & Auto Stocks Are Better Vs Tech Shares In this week's edition of Markets Weekly, Karunya Rao caught up with Sahil Kapoor of DSP Investment Managers to decode the leading macroeconomic indicators and their impact on Indian equity markets. Kapoor remains optimistic about India's long-term story with a hint of caution over the near term. Watch the live chat to find out which stocks and sectors Kapoor is betting on. Catch the conversation LIVE!